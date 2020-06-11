AAP AFL

Naitanui reveals heartbreaking Kenya trip

By AAP Newswire

Nic Naitanui - AAP

West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui has opened up about the heartbreak he felt during his recent trip to Kenya, saying it helped change him.

Naitanui flew to Kenya last October in the role of a World Vision Goodwill Ambassador, and he was left shocked by the poverty he witnessed and the stories of child abuse.

When the coronavirus spread around the world earlier this year, Naitanui's thoughts immediately turned to the children he had met in Kenya.

"I get worried about them going back to their communities, especially if they're in an abusive household," Naitanui told Windows to the World, which will be streamed on World Vision's Facebook page on Thursday night.

"A lot of the children (I met) were victims of abuse and sexual abuse. It was good to see the World Vision team take that on board and help the children out.

"Some of these kids are heartbreaking stories, but it gave me something to come home with and share with my friends and family."

Naitanui is of Fijian descent, and his mum Atetha spent more than 20 years working as a social worker.

The 2012 All-Australian had witnessed severe poverty in Fiji, but he was left astounded by how tough things were in Kenya.

"Where we visited, there was no food and no water. The problems that arose from the lack of water in particular was devastating," Naitanui said.

"A lot of those things and the stresses and the hardships they faced were exacerbated by the lack of the simple necessities that we do take for granted over here in Australia.

"It did change me to a fair degree."

Naitanui will be back in action on Saturday night when the Eagles take on Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

