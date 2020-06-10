Suns welcome chance to show wares to AFL

AAP AFL

House-proud Gold Coast coach Stuart Dew believes the AFL's Queensland quarantine hub is a great way to dispel "mistruths" about the Suns and their facilities.

The Suns had the unusual experience of sharing their training base on Wednesday as West Coast descended on Metricon Stadium.

The Eagles were holding an evening training session at the venue, with their round-two opponents also hitting the training paddock at the same time.

Fremantle, meanwhile, will hold their first training run at the Suns' HQ on Thursday ahead of their round two clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Dew has no issue with sharing his club's home for a few weeks, hoping it shows the competition there's nothing lacking about the facilities on offer on the Gold Coast.

"It's just a positive to be able to show off, for us as a footy club," Dew said.

"Other people, players and staff, can come and see what we've got because I think there's some mistruths about us as a footy club and our facilities.

"They'll know well and truly what we've got and we're not missing anything."

Dew also dismissed any suggestion his team has an advantage thanks to playing their next three matches at home.

The Suns will face the Eagles without suspended captain David Swallow, while key recruit Brandon Ellis has also been sidelined due to a calf injury.

"It's familiar to us but I'd never subscribe to an advantage because I don't think we want to be talking up the home games and then conceding on away games," he said.

"Our first three games happen to be here, that's a good thing, but it's not going to get it done for us. We want to make sure we put the pressure on ourselves to deliver."

