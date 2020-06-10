Grimes eyeing off De Goey AFL challenge

Dylan Grimes isn't too proud to admit Collingwood superstar Jordan De Goey will likely have his moments in Thursday night's AFL season re-opener at the MCG.

The Magpies' matchwinner is one of the rampaging forward-midfield types that many experts believe will be favoured by the shortened quarters and a more ballistic style of game this season.

But after holding De Goey to just two goals in 124 minutes of direct opposition across their past three meetings, Richmond's All-Australian defender is well versed in putting the clamps on one of the game's most dynamic players.

"Every game you kind of have that moment where he's just that class above and a bit too good," Grimes told AAP.

"You can do as much as you can to try and stop him but he's an athletic gun and he's a very clean footballer as well, so he's going to win some.

"You do your best to tip the ledger your way but at some point you've got to throw your hands up in the air and say he's a gun, as good as any."

Some leading AFL figures contend that the game will be faster in 2020 with quarter lengths reduced from 20 minutes to 16, plus time-on.

This means versatile players like De Goey, Patrick Dangerfield and Nat Fyfe will be able to spend a greater percentage of game time on the ground while splitting their duties between the midfield and forward line.

"The guys that do it the best have the combination of power and speed, but also that class of finish, and I think De Goey does that as well as anyone," Grimes said.

De Goey isn't the only Magpies forward causing headaches for Richmond's defenders, who are unsure how Collingwood will set up without Mason Cox.

Jamie Elliott, Brody Mihocek, Will Hoskin-Elliott, Josh Daicos and Cox's replacement, off-season recruit Darcy Cameron, are all dangers that will keep Grimes and the Tigers' backline busy.

"You look at all these names and you go, 'Strewth, we've got a challenge on our hands'," Grimes said.

"The best forward lines and best teams don't rely (solely) on their guns, they try to get the best out of all their players and spread the load."