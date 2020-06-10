AAP AFL

Pies seek height advantage in AFL clash

By AAP Newswire

Brodie Grundy - AAP

1 of 1

Collingwood are hoping to capitalise on a height advantage when Richmond take just one ruckman into Thursday night's AFL showdown.

Tigers coach Damien Hardwick will revert to a Shaun Grigg-type back-up for big man Ivan Soldo in the MCG clash that restarts the season after an almost three-month break

It means two-time premiership ruckman Toby Nankervis won't play, with third-gamer Marlion Pickett a chance to pinch-hit against All-Australian Magpie Brodie Grundy.

Key forwards Tom Lynch and Jack Riewoldt could also help Soldo in around the ground ball-ups.

Richmond believe this year's shorter quarters will lead to a quicker brand of football and are aiming to use more explosive ground-level players.

But even with giant American Mason Cox missing out on selection, Collingwood have brought in former Sydney ruckman Darcy Cameron to support Grundy.

Magpies captain Scott Pendlebury said his team would back in their talls against the Tigers' runners.

Grundy monstered Western Bulldogs ruckman Tim English with 37 hitouts to 11 in the Magpies' thumping round one win in March.

"Obviously for them, they see things they can get an advantage but with us we've structured up no different to how we usually structure up," Pendlebury told reporters.

"We've got a pretty fit list available so hopefully we can get some advantage out of our ruck work if they've got an undersized guy in there.

"But we also understand they'll probably be able to pressure a bit better with some more nimble guys around the footy."

The Pies have again overlooked 2018 Rising Star Jaidyn Stephenson after he missed round one, with Jordan De Goey and Jamie Elliott preferred as the explosive small forwards.

"If he can string some good (reserves) games together (that will only help Stephenson); he had an interrupted preparation," Pendlebury said.

"I think with Jordy, 'Billy' (Elliott) up and about and 'Stepho' playing a bit of catch up, he just needs to get some runs under his belt."

Latest articles

Sport

2019 V/Line Cup helped deliver $2.23 million to region

Goals were kicked on and off the field at last year’s AFL Victoria V/Line Cup Carnival a study has shown. New figures released by the National Institute of Economic and Industry Research revealed $2.23 million was generated in the City of Greater...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Instant Replay: St Kilda v Geelong 2009

In one of the all-time great home and away AFL matches, St Kilda and Geelong delivered in every single way possible when they met in round 14, 2009. Someone’s ‘0’ had to go; each side entered the game 13-0 and the Etihad Stadium was...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Photos | Kialla Golf Club mid-week action

Golfers continue to converge on courses across the Goulburn Valley after the return of the sport last month. News photographer Rodney Braithwaite ventured out to Kialla Golf Club yesterday as players enjoyed the sunshine on the fairways after...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL job cuts causing anxiety: Magpies star

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams says the prospect of job cuts is causing anxiety within AFL clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Full-strength Eagles ready for AFL hub

All available West Coast players have signed off on joining the AFL’s Gold Coast hub, with the club confident their stay won’t go beyond four weeks.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies, Tigers planning AFL scratch match

Collingwood and Richmond will face off in a scratch match as soon as Saturday to ensure match practice for fringe players ahead of the AFL season restart.

AAP Newswire