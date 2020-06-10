Giants cleared to host limited AFL crowd

AAP AFL

By AAP Newswire

GWS have received permission from the NSW government to have up to 350 people attend their AFL clash with North Melbourne on Sunday.

The Giants plan to host a combination of members and corporate supporters across different function rooms at Giants Stadium, though there will not be any fans in the stands.

"The safety and wellbeing of our people has been the club's number one priority during this period and there will be a range of strict measures put in place to mitigate any risk to our patrons," GWS chief executive David Matthews said on Wednesday.

"We will be working with the necessary authorities, the AFL and the Royal Agricultural Society to ensure Giants Stadium complies with the state government's protocols.

"Obviously our primary aim is to allow members and fans back to Giants Stadium on a large scale but given this isn't possible at the moment we see this as a positive first step."

The approval was based on the NSW government's easing of restrictions regarding pubs, clubs, restaurants and cafes that came into effect on June 1.

On Tuesday, the South Australian government announced more than 2000 spectators would be allowed to attend Saturday night's Showdown at Adelaide Oval.

Up to 2000 fans can watch Port Adelaide play Adelaide from the stands, with an additional 240 people in private rooms.

Of those tickets, 1475 have been allocated to Port Adelaide members, 475 to Adelaide members and 50 to Adelaide Oval members.

Port Adelaide chief executive Keith Thomas said tickets would be allocated to Power members via a ballot system.

Fans are not allowed at games in Victoria after Premier Daniel Andrews said on Tuesday there would be no crowds at AFL matches in the state for "the foreseeable future".

On the same day, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the state's chief health officer was yet to approve any proposals for the return of spectators to stadiums and that none would not be allowed at football games in Queensland this week.

