AAP AFL

Pies’ Stephenson on outer for AFL restart

By AAP Newswire

Darcy Cameron - AAP

1 of 1

Young star Jaidyn Stephenson has again been overlooked by Collingwood at the selection table ahead of Thursday night's AFL season re-opener against Richmond.

Off-season recruit Darcy Cameron has been confirmed as a starter for his first match in Magpies colours, replacing American tall Mason Cox who has had an interrupted preparation in recent weeks.

But coach Nathan Buckley sees no other reason for changes to the side that belted the Western Bulldogs way back in March.

Stephenson was unlucky to miss out on that round-one team after battling glandular fever during the pre-season.

The 21-year-old speedster and Cox are among the senior players who will feature in a reserves scratch match against the Tigers' leftover players on Wednesday night.

Travis Varcoe, Matt Scharenberg, Rupert Wills and Isaac Quaynor could also be on the outer after leaving the training track early on Tuesday.

"We've got quite a few players that would see themselves as best 22 players that are outside the best 22 at the moment," Buckley said.

"Mason would feel like he could play but we feel like there's someone else (Cameron) at the moment that's better prepared to go and play that (ruck-forward) role.

"Stevo's forward in his preparation, he's been pretty good, but we didn't think that anyone deserved to come out of the side from round one, as far back as it was.

"Rupert Wills is another one who's had a standout three-week block and was stiff to miss in round one and we went with Tyler Brown and we've gone with Tyler again."

Collingwood will have some players on light duties in Wednesday's scratch match as cover for Thursday's team, but Cox will not be one of them.

Instead, the ruck-forward will play a full reserves match to push his case for round three after overcoming a knee injury.

Buckley said the Pies were well prepared to resume their rivalry with Richmond despite only having a handful of full-contact training sessions since the coronavirus shutdown.

"Our boys have been used to ramping up their loads relatively soon after absences from the footy club or from full training," Buckley said.

"We think that stands us in really good stead and we were able to dial it up really quickly on return."

Latest articles

Rugby

Barrett lauds impact of Carter at Blues

Beauden Barrett believes his own game can go to a new level in Super Rugby Aotearoa following the arrival of All Blacks great Dan Carter at the Blues.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Lee making most of last chance with Storm

Brenko Lee believes Melbourne is his last roll of the NRL dice and he’s determined to make the most of the opportunity to play under Craig Bellamy.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Mary’s Dragons days still appear numbered

Unless he conjures a revival, Paul McGregor’s reign as St George Illawarra coach still appear numbered despite the Dragons board granting him a reprieve.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL job cuts causing anxiety: Magpies star

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams says the prospect of job cuts is causing anxiety within AFL clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Full-strength Eagles ready for AFL hub

All available West Coast players have signed off on joining the AFL’s Gold Coast hub, with the club confident their stay won’t go beyond four weeks.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies, Tigers planning AFL scratch match

Collingwood and Richmond will face off in a scratch match as soon as Saturday to ensure match practice for fringe players ahead of the AFL season restart.

AAP Newswire