AAP AFL

Nic who? Naitanui enjoying Gold Coast life

By AAP Newswire

West Coast's Nic Naitanui - AAP

1 of 1

He's one of the most recognisable faces in the AFL but it appears West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui is a virtual unknown on the Gold Coast.

Naitanui has become accustomed to being constantly stopped by fans all around the country - he was once even pulled over by a WA police officer wanting an autograph.

But it seems like things are different in the south-east of Queensland, where West Coast will spend the next four weeks due to border restrictions in their home state.

"It's pretty funny. We went down to Coles this morning with Nic and no one knew him," teammate Josh Kennedy said on Tuesday.

"So Nic was pretty happy that he can go and do his shopping without anyone pestering him.

"I think he's going to love it."

West Coast arrived at Gold Coast's Royal Pines Resort on Monday before Saturday night's clash with the Suns at Metricon Stadium.

Liam Ryan, Tim Kelly, and Tom Hickey have brought their families along with them to the hub, but about a dozen other Eagles players have not.

Kennedy said talking to his two daughters on Monday night via FaceTime made the situation hit home.

"I just said that I've gone away for work for a while. I don't think they've really got it," Kennedy told Perth radio station 6PR.

"Sage last night went to (my wife) Lauren and said, 'Where's dad?' So she had no idea.

"I said a big goodbye in the car but she still had no idea that I'm away. She's two-and-a-half."

Eagles duo Mark Hutchings (knee) and Jarrod Cameron (pubic bone) will be unavailable for selection against the Suns, while Willie Rioli (ASADA provisional suspension) is expected to miss the entire season.

Latest articles

Opinion

Letter to Editor: Thought provoking article

Pam Barlow Shepparton Thank you to the editor for a great local paper. I have been especially impressed during this pandemic by the good news stories of citizens that have been written and the thought-provoking articles. Today’s article by Alex...

Shepparton News
Opinion

Take a few steps to glory for the team

When I was asked if I wanted to join a team effort in the Get Mooving Challenge I was ready to say ‘no thanks’ for two reasons.

John Lewis
Opinion

Mummy, I don’t want to be 9. Maya, I don’t want to be 50.

My little baby turns double digits this week. Which probably means I can’t call her my little baby anymore. I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since Maya rushed into the world after a short and sharp three-hour labour. And while...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

I don’t feel welcome at Crows: McLeod

Adelaide Crows great Andrew McLeod says he doesn’t feel welcome at his former AFL club.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL job cuts causing anxiety: Magpies star

Collingwood midfielder Taylor Adams says the prospect of job cuts is causing anxiety within AFL clubs.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Full-strength Eagles ready for AFL hub

All available West Coast players have signed off on joining the AFL’s Gold Coast hub, with the club confident their stay won’t go beyond four weeks.

AAP Newswire