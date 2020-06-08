Star Eagle Kelly shrugs off injury scare

Prized West Coast recruit Tim Kelly says his badly bruised and grazed ankle won't stop him from fronting up in Saturday night's AFL clash with the Gold Coast at Metricon Stadium.

Kelly sent a scare through the club on Friday night when he limped off with an ankle injury during match simulation.

But the former Cat has recovered well from the injury, and joined his teammates on the flight to the Gold Coast on Monday afternoon.

"It was a bit of a late scare, you never want to get hurt towards the end of training," Kelly told the club's website.

"I got the ball, I kicked it, and Yeo's come across and put some pressure on me, and his (spikes) have gone into the back of my ankle.

"I was in a lot of pain there for a couple of minutes, but nothing more than a bit of bad bruising and and a bad graze.

"So I'm fine, moving around today feeling good, so can't wait for Saturday."

Kelly will be one of three Eagles players bringing his family along to the five-star Royal Pines Resort, where West Coast and Fremantle will be based for at least the next four weeks.

A lift fire caused a full evacuation of the resort on Monday morning, but the Eagles were still in Perth at the time, while the Dockers aren't due to arrive until Tuesday.

Two people were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Kelly initially was going to leave his young family in Perth during the four-week hub, but had a change of heart in recent days.

"Once we understood what was there, living arrangements and things like that and the fact the AFL may spring a couple of extra weeks on us to stay up there, myself and Caitlin thought it was best for our family to stay together," Kelly said.

"I'm excited they're coming. Hopefully it feels like a mini holiday, but I'm playing footy at the same time, so I'm looking forward to it."