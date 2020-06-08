AAP AFL

McDonald-Tipungwuti in doubt for AFL R2

By AAP Newswire

Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti - AAP

1 of 1

Essendon face a forward line selection headache with Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti in doubt to face Sydney on Sunday due to an ankle injury.

McDonald-Tipungwuti rolled his ankle at training on Saturday and while it is unclear how severe the injury is, he looks unlikely to feature in the Bombers' round two clash at the SCG.

The Bombers are already without crafty small forward Orazio Fantasia (quad) for at least one game, while key forward Joe Daniher remains on the comeback trail from his ongoing groin issues.

However, Jake Stringer (foot) is set to take on the Swans and key forward/ruck Shaun McKernan - who missed round one through illness - will also be ready to go.

Skipper Dyson Heppell will also push for a round two return, as will Irish speedster Conor McKenna - has made no secret of his hopes to switch from defence to a forward line role.

If he is unavailable, losing McDonald-Tipungwuti shapes as a big hit to the Bombers' scoring power.

The 27-year-old played all 23 AFL games last year, booting 32 goals and finishing second in the Bombers' goal kicking behind Stringer (33).

Essendon's other top goalkickers were now-Demon Mitch Brown (21 goals), Fantasia (20), McKernan (17) and Kyle Langford (15).

