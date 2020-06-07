Port star Gray cleared for AFL restart

Port Adelaide linchpin Robbie Gray has recovered from a broken toe and will play when the AFL club's season resumes, Power coach Ken Hinkley says.

Gray dropped a weight on the big toe of his right foot about three weeks ago but proved his fitness on Saturday at training.

Hinkley says unless something happens to Gray in the coming week, the triple club champion will play against Adelaide on Saturday night at Adelaide Oval.

"Rob trained yesterday and got involved in some match practice for about 50 minutes," Hinkley told ABC radio on Sunday.

"We're really comfortable he is going to be there (on Saturday night.)

"It was a broken toe on his kicking foot as well and there's always some risk with that but, as of yesterday, something would have to go wrong again not to have him next Saturday night."

Port and the Crows will square off on Saturday night before shifting into hubs on the Gold Coast for at least the next three matches.

Border restrictions in South Australia, and coronavirus rules which dictate 14-day isolation periods for anyone entering the state will prevent the AFL clubs being based in their home city.

Hinkley said Port would fly to the Gold Coast on the Friday before their round three-match against Fremantle in Queensland.

"We will be ready to go whatever we have to do," Hinkley said.

"This is an unusual season, we will have to do what we have to do and we will be ready to go," Hinkley said.

"The good thing now is we have had a bit of time to prepare and I think that helps with any uncertainty and anxiety.

"At one stage, within a week, it was sprung upon us that we may have been going (to a Gold Coast hub) for seven weeks.

"That certainly created a bit of angst."

Hinkley said he and his players were itching to return to action.

"You miss the pressure and the competitive stuff of being involved with a football club," he said.

"I'm 53 and have been doing it since I was 16, 17 at a reasonable level. And winter time is football time and I have certainly missed it."