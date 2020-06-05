Ah Chee brothers tracking for AFL clash

Brendon Ah Chee will be based in Queensland for a month but won't get to see his brother Callum unless both are picked when West Coast play Brisbane in a fortnight.

Speaking before next week's AFL restart after an almost three-month hiatus, younger brother Callum acknowledged the strange circumstances leading into what would be their first top-flight encounter opposing one another.

While proud of Brendon's reinvention in the Eagles' forward line, the 22-year-old couldn't resist a dig given the Eagles will be staying at a Gold Coast golf course resort but - under current COVID-19 regulations - won't be allowed to play golf.

"Hopefully we get the opportunity to play against each other because it hasn't happened yet," he said.

"It's obviously something I'd rather not do (move to an interstate hub) but everyone wants to see footy back and we just want to play.

"The weather's amazing (on the Gold Coast) so hopefully they enjoy that and I don't think my brother can play golf, so I think he'll be fine."

Brendon, 26, was delisted by the Eagles and re-drafted as a rookie before earning a round one spot.

Recruited from the Gold Coast at the end of last year, Callum but was forced to wait for his Lions debut when ruled out of their season opener in March due to sickness.

"It was bad timing, having got through preseason well and come round one I got a bit crook," he said.

"With coronavirus a bit unknown at that point it was important to stay home."

The Lions, due to face Fremantle on June 13 in the AFL's return, ramped up training with an internal match simulation on Friday.

Ah Chee featured in the top squad in an indication he will get the nod from coach Chris Fagan.

"I had a bit of a cold (before round one), was unlucky to miss out but I'm fit and ready to go and hopefully get to play," Ah Chee said.

"I didn't get to train on the Gabba before round one ... so have loved every bit of it.

"Everyone's sort of blown the cobwebs out this week and we're ready to go."