Dockers forward McCarthy at AFL training

Fremantle forward Cam McCarthy has returned to AFL training just two days after suddenly collapsing during a non-contact session.

McCarthy was taken to hospital in an ambulance and underwent tests after he fell while standing at the back of a line during a training drill on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old returned to the club and ran laps at Friday's session as his team prepared for a match simulation.

Fremantle will on Tuesday fly to the Gold Coast, where they will spend at least four weeks to restart the AFL season.

The Dockers had intended to take their entire squad, including injured players, but McCarthy is no certainty of joining his teammates in the hub.

