Liberatore pushing for AFL R2 return

By AAP Newswire

Tom Liberatore - AAP

Tough on-baller Tom Liberatore is set to put his hand up for selection as the Western Bulldogs look to rediscover their bite in next week's AFL season restart.

Liberatore missed round one against Collingwood with a knee injury and the Bulldogs missed his grunt in a 52-point thrashing.

"He's been back training and getting through all the sessions since we've been back," fellow midfielder Jack Macrae told reporters on Friday.

"That's probably been one of the really pleasing things to see is the amount of healthy guys we've had come back from training and everyone's really applied themselves well over the break.

"I think so (Liberatore is raring to go for round two) - we talk about intensity and hunger around the footy and he's probably the number one player at the club when he's at his best and going.

"So, he's running and completing all the sessions and he's one of those players that I obviously love playing with because you just walk taller around him."

Macrae said the Bulldogs were determined to start better and improve their intensity around the ball against St Kilda next Sunday.

"It's no secret that obviously we got beaten pretty convincingly (by Collingwood) in a lot of areas and around the ball was was pretty glaring and very unfortunate for us in the midfield - that's where the game starts," Macrae said.

"I think in the first quarter we only had a handful of inside 50 entries - so you don't get to win many games of footy when you get dominated like that."

Macrae said Lin Jong, who hasn't played at AFL level since late 2018 amid a horror injury run, was one player to have benefited from the season suspension, having fully recovered from a hamstring injury.

The Bulldogs had match simulation training on Friday.

Tim English, Zaine Cordy, Taylor Duryea and Rourke Smith were on the sidelines at the beginning of training, though English was expected to train later in the session.

