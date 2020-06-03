AAP AFL

Eagles, Dockers seek AFL hub stay limit

By AAP Newswire

(L-R) Hamish Brayshaw, Elliot Yeo, Jack Redden and Jarrod Brander - AAP

West Coast and Fremantle are confident they will not have to spend more than a month on the Gold Coast to restart the AFL season, despite continued uncertainty around when Western Australia's border restrictions will be eased.

Both WA teams will travel to Queensland early next week and stay there for the next four rounds, each playing three away games and one nominal 'home' clash.

What happens beyond round five remains the million-dollar question given the inability to host games in WA under current coronavirus restrictions.

WA's government is refusing to exempt AFL players from having to spend 14 days in quarantine when arriving from interstate.

But the Eagles and Dockers have made clear their opposition to staying on the Gold Coast for any longer than the agreed four weeks.

"We might get up there and they might throw something at us but I'm pretty sure the players and the clubs are pretty strong on a maximum of four weeks," Eagles midfielder Elliot Yeo told reporters on Wednesday.

"A lot of players are moving families over there. A lot of players are moving a lot of stuff over there and doing a big sacrifice."

WA premier Mark McGowan has repeatedly said the hard border arrangements, which have been highly popular among Western Australians, will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

It is hoped interstate teams could eventually be allowed to train and play matches in WA while serving the 14-day quarantine period, allowing the AFL to rotate two teams at a time in and out of the state in a controlled manner.

"Clearly the best-case scenario is that the borders are relaxed here and then we can get back to some normal travel, fly-in, fly-out," Dockers coach Justin Longmuir said.

"But the AFL has said they're willing to explore Melbourne teams coming here in a hub situation.

"The AFL has been really supportive. They understand what we're sacrificing to go over there and they've put a lot of things in place to make it as easy as they can for us.

"They understand that after a while, we'll need to come home to family and friends."

