AAP AFL

Lions’ duo inducted in AFL Hall of Fame

By AAP Newswire

Simon Black and Johnathan Brown - AAP

1 of 1

Former Brisbane Lions champions Jonathan Brown and Simon Black have been added to the 2020 intake inducted into the Australian Football Hall of Fame.

The pair were integral members of the Lions' famous premiership three-peat under Leigh Matthews and were bestowed with their honours on television due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing the traditional formal gala event.

They join former St Kilda star Lenny Hayes as 2020 inductees, while Hawthorn coaching icon John Kennedy was elevated to Legend status.

Brown, whose father Brian played for Fitzroy and Essendon, joined Brisbane as a father-son recruit and didn't have a disposal in his debut game.

But he went on to become one of the most imposing key forwards the AFL has seen, kicking 594 goals from 256 games, and was best known for his remarkable courage.

"It's an overwhelming feeling," Brown said of his induction.

"Thank God my career didn't follow in the footsteps of my first game.

"When you develop that self-belief ... it was about really trying to play with a presence.

"It was an amazing feeling and I always tried to keep myself in a game and continue to compete.

"That was my best way of showing presence."

Black would have been inducted last year after being unanimously voted in by the Hall of Fame committee.

But the 40-year-old was unable to attend the 2019 function because of his reality television duties.

Before retiring in 2013, Black became the first player of the AFL era to play 300 games and win both premiership and Brownlow medals.

He also won the Norm Smith Medal for a sparkling 39-disposal performance in the 2003 grand final win over Collingwood.

"He was the ultimate teammate, you knew what you'd get every week," Brown said.

"You knew the competitiveness that he'd bring and his calmness under fire.

"I would argue that Simon Black's the most underrated superstar in our game."

Black is the final member of Brisbane's famed 'Fab Four' midfield quartet inducted into the Hall of Fame, joining former teammates Michael Voss, Jason Akermanis and Nigel Lappin.

"It was incredibly special, it was almost like we were brothers in the backyard," Black said.

"We had this synergy that we knew where each other were going to be.

"If I had the ball, I'd always hear a voice that always seemed to be in a good position to offload the ball to.

"It was a real treat to be a part of that group."

Four more members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame from June 3-4 with the newest additions to be announced on Fox Footy.

Latest articles

News

Sewer blockages increase during March and April

GOULBURN Valley residents are being reminded to flush only the three Ps — pee, poo and toilet paper — after a 60 per cent increase in sewer blockages in March and April. There were 61 and 71 blockages in March and April respectively...

Brayden May
News

Visitor restrictions begin to relax at Echuca Moama aged care homes

VISITOR restrictions at some aged care homes in Echuca Moama have started to relax after strict lockdowns were in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the usual social opportunities available to residents, many facilities came up with...

Anna McGuinness
News

Echuca East Primary School will fight for crossing

THE Echuca East Primary School community is refusing to lose its crossing without a fight after Campaspe Shire Council made the decision to remove it. According to VicRoads and the Department of Transport, the Eyre St crossing is considered...

Alex Gretgrix

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Bombers’ Daniher lighter on AFL return

Joe Daniher’s Essendon teammate Tom Bellchambers says the injury-plagued spearhead has returned to training six kilograms lighter following the AFL shutdown.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL bench increase decision looming

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says coaches could still get their wish to have interchange bench numbers increased to six players in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Neale off the leash for AFL return

Brisbane Lions ball magnet Lachie Neale is ready to rip into the re-launched AFL season, even if he isn’t a fan of the move to shorter quarters.

AAP Newswire