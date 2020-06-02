AAP AFL

I don’t feel welcome at Crows: McLeod

By AAP Newswire

Andrew McLeod - AAP

Adelaide great Andrew McLeod says he doesn't feel comfortable walking back into his AFL club.

McLeod, who won Norm Smith medals as best-afield in the Crows' two premierships, says he and some of his retired teammates don't feel welcome at the club.

"I'm one of those guys that if you asked me if I felt comfortable walking back into the football club, I would say no," McLeod said on a podcast he co-hosts with retired basketballer Brett Maher.

"It's one of those things, and I have had this conversation with a lot of my old teammates, that it's not a place you feel welcomed."

McLeod is Adelaide's games-record holder, playing 340 matches in a decorated career highlighted by the 1997-98 premierships and winning three club champion awards.

"You see lots of guys go back to their footy clubs and feel welcomed ... for me, the Crows doesn't really have that vibe," he said on the Bunji and Brettster podcast.

"It doesn't have that vibe where you're really welcomed here ... it's not a place you feel like it embraces you as a past player."

McLeod, an AFL hall of famer who retired at the end of the 2010 season, has managed the Crows' indigenous programs and also assisted the club's AFLW team in 2018.

