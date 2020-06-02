AAP AFL

Performance, not venue, the key for Suns

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast's Ben King (l) and David Swallow

1 of 1

A kind fixture list with three home matches in a row may present the perfect opportunity for Gold Coast to snap their 19-game AFL losing run.

The Suns return to action on June 13 when they face West Coast at Metricon Stadium before matches at the venue against Adelaide and Fremantle.

Coach Stuart Dew believes the Suns have a good chance find a win over the coming weeks on home soil, despite them last tasting victory in round four of 2019.

Dew has warned, however, it will be performance, not the venue, which will be the ultimate factor.

"We love playing at Metricon Stadium so it's a good opportunity for us," he said.

"We get to train here, we're lucky to have access to that as well.

"If we had the choice, it's great, but it doesn't make it any easier.

"Any team coming up here in any position think they can win, likewise when we end up travelling we'd like to think we can win there as well.

"It's nice to be able to play on our home deck but it doesn't kick the goals for you."

The COVID-19 enforced suspension of the 2020 season has allowed the Suns playing group to return to full fitness heading into the round two match against the Eagles.

While Izak Rankine may be given more time to gain full match fitness, the break has allowed teenage midfielder Wil Powell to recover from knee surgery and Charlie Ballard (shoulder) is also pushing to return.

Dew said the competition for spots was likely to keep him guessing about his preferred line-up until late next week.

"Getting close, there's a few up in the air, which is good," he said.

"It's good for us to have those decisions and it's good for the players to know that there's spots up for grabs, it just keeps that little bit of edge in training."

