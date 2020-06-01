AAP AFL

Crows’ Seedsman hopes for attacking AFL

By AAP Newswire

Paul Seedman - AAP

Adelaide winger Paul Seedsman hopes more attacking football will be a positive spin-off from the AFL's coronavirus shutdown.

Seedsman believes AFL games may "open up" earlier amid a greater emphasis on attack.

"Fatigue is obviously going to play a role," he told reporters on Monday.

"And generally through games, the second half can open up a little bit.

"So I wonder if the game will (now) open up a touch earlier.

"And hopefully we get a bit more attacking and ... that would be nice to see some of that again.

"But you don't know, we'll have to wait and see ... we're not going to change the way we're playing, it will just be for how long blokes can sustain the effort."

Adelaide's season resumes on June 13 with a fixture against home-town rivals Port Adelaide.

Seedsman said Crows players had largely taken control of the club's sessions since being permitted to resume training.

"Having that ownership has been quite nice," he said.

"It has been refreshing, it keeps you on your toes.

"You're across the session more because you're running it and you're not relying on the coaches to tell you what drill to do, where to be, and what not."

