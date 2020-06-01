AAP AFL

Kangaroos’ Daw avoids surgery in AFL boost

By AAP Newswire

North Melbourne's Majak Daw - AAP

1 of 1

Majak Daw will not require surgery on his torn pectoral muscle, preserving the North Melbourne defender's hopes of an AFL comeback this season.

Daw suffered the injury during a gym session on Friday but on Monday the Kangaroos confirmed he would not need to go under the knife, with the defender returning to the club to commence his recovery.

Daw had been on the verge of making his first AFL appearance since suffering serious hip and pelvic injuries in a fall from Melbourne's Bolte Bridge in December 2018.

He was originally scheduled to return in round one this year but had to pull out of the clash with St Kilda due to a minor cold.

Daw had been tracking towards North Melbourne's round two game against GWS when he felt a sharp pain on his right side during a chest exercise in the gym on Friday, with scans revealing a tear.

The 29-year-old has played 50 AFL games for the Kangaroosnsince making his debut in 2013, with his best season coming in 2018 when he played 18 games as a key defender.

His most recent AFL game was in 2018 but he returned to action at VFL level last year.

Latest articles

Sport

HDFNL chairman calls for easing of points in 2021

HEATHCOTE District League chairman Peter Cole believes the cancelled season should count as being played, in terms of any player point deductions or additions for 2021. In normal circumstances, a player would receive a one-point discount for playing...

Brayden May
Sport

Junior footy leagues looking in different directions

JUNIOR football action could be seen in the Goulburn Valley as early as mid-July if all goes to plan for a district league. Shepparton District Junior Football League has released a blueprint for the return to matches following the COVID-19...

Riverine Herald
Sport

Peter Walsh urges local clubs to apply for grants

For information on grant guidelines and applications go to sport. vic. gov. au/grants-and-funding/our-grants/community-sport-sector-coronavirus-covid-19-short-term-survival-package

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL bench increase decision looming

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says coaches could still get their wish to have interchange bench numbers increased to six players in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Neale off the leash for AFL return

Brisbane Lions ball magnet Lachie Neale is ready to rip into the re-launched AFL season, even if he isn’t a fan of the move to shorter quarters.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles fit and firing ahead of AFL restart

Superstar West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui stands to benefit from the AFL’s shorter quarters when the season resumes, while Oscar Allen firms as his partner.

AAP Newswire