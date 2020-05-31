Bombers’ Daniher lighter on AFL return

Injury-plagued Essendon spearhead Joe Daniher has returned to the Bombers six kilograms lighter following the AFL's coronavirus shutdown.

The star forward has played just 11 games since booting 65 goals in his All-Australian season of 2017 due to ongoing groin injuries.

Although Daniher is widely tipped to request another trade to Sydney at season's end following his failed attempt last year, Essendon teammate Tom Bellchambers has seen nothing but positive signs.

Bellchambers admitted there are concerns because of Daniher's recent injury history, but says the 26-year-old had returned to Tullamarine fit and focused.

"He's going to really ramp up his training over the next couple of weeks and give himself the best shot to come back and play (this year)," the Bombers ruckman told ABC Radio.

"He's probably dropped five or six kilos in the break, so he's looking really lean, and from what I've seen since we've been back training, he's running really well.

"It's about trying to get some continuity in his training, which he's been able to do over the break ... and then you just hope he can get out and play some footy."

But Bellchambers believes some "lifestyle changes" could help sway his mind and remain in Victoria beyond 2020.

"He's living out close to me, so he's out of the city, which has been a good change for him, and he seems to be enjoying himself," he said.

"As a teammate, all you can do is support him and want him to get out and play some footy.

"He does seem like he's in a good spot at the moment."