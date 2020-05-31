AAP AFL

Bombers’ Daniher lighter on AFL return

By AAP Newswire

Joe Daniher - AAP

1 of 1

Injury-plagued Essendon spearhead Joe Daniher has returned to the Bombers six kilograms lighter following the AFL's coronavirus shutdown.

The star forward has played just 11 games since booting 65 goals in his All-Australian season of 2017 due to ongoing groin injuries.

Although Daniher is widely tipped to request another trade to Sydney at season's end following his failed attempt last year, Essendon teammate Tom Bellchambers has seen nothing but positive signs.

Bellchambers admitted there are concerns because of Daniher's recent injury history, but says the 26-year-old had returned to Tullamarine fit and focused.

"He's going to really ramp up his training over the next couple of weeks and give himself the best shot to come back and play (this year)," the Bombers ruckman told ABC Radio.

"He's probably dropped five or six kilos in the break, so he's looking really lean, and from what I've seen since we've been back training, he's running really well.

"It's about trying to get some continuity in his training, which he's been able to do over the break ... and then you just hope he can get out and play some footy."

But Bellchambers believes some "lifestyle changes" could help sway his mind and remain in Victoria beyond 2020.

"He's living out close to me, so he's out of the city, which has been a good change for him, and he seems to be enjoying himself," he said.

"As a teammate, all you can do is support him and want him to get out and play some footy.

"He does seem like he's in a good spot at the moment."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton woman shares life in the Big Apple

Each day as Liana Oster walks to work she passes the grim reality of the COVID-19 pandemic. Enticed by the bright lights of New York City, the former Shepparton woman moved to the Big Apple three-and-a-half years ago. Now, the temporary morgues...

Jessica Ball
News

When Harry met Sally ... a perfect friendship was made

When Harry (a spaniel) met Sally (a kelpie-Jack Russell cross) ... they became the best of friends.

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna film and theatre technician’s big-time work takes a back seat to the small stuff thanks to COVID-19

She’s even created a monster for a Guy Sebastian music video — Let Me Drink

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL bench increase decision looming

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says coaches could still get their wish to have interchange bench numbers increased to six players in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles fit and firing ahead of AFL restart

Superstar West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui stands to benefit from the AFL’s shorter quarters when the season resumes, while Oscar Allen firms as his partner.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Neale off the leash for AFL return

Brisbane Lions ball magnet Lachie Neale is ready to rip into the re-launched AFL season, even if he isn’t a fan of the move to shorter quarters.

AAP Newswire