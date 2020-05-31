AAP AFL

North’s Daw suffers AFL comeback setback

By AAP Newswire

Majak Daw - AAP

1 of 1

The fairytale comeback of Majak Daw has again been put on hold with the North Melbourne defender suffering a potentially season-ending injury.

The 29-year-old tore a pectoral muscle during a gym session on Friday, indefinitely ruling him out of playing his first game since August 2018.

The Kangaroos are weighing up whether to book him in for surgery, which would all but cost him any chance of playing an AFL game in 2020.

Before his latest injury setback, Daw was on the verge of a remarkable first AFL appearance since suffering serious hip and pelvic injuries in a fall from Melbourne's Bolte Bridge in December 2018.

He was picked to play in the Roos' round one game against St Kilda in March but was a late withdrawal after coming down with a minor cold.

North's football manager Brady Rawlings highlighted the disappointment of losing such a valuable asset, but refused to rule out the chances of Daw playing this year.

"Maj was doing his weights program and felt a sharp pain on his right side during a chest exercise," Rawlings said.

"He was sent for scans and the imaging showed a tear.

"We are seeking expert opinions as to whether surgery will be required and will make a call on that in the coming days.

"Majak has had an unfortunate run with injury of late but we will support him and ensure he can recover well, and hopefully build up to playing games again this year."

Only last week, Roos coach Rhyce Shaw spoke of how impressive Daw's return to training had been following the AFL shutdown period.

The player was firmly in the selection mix for a spot in the Roos' back-six, along with Josh Walker, Sam Durdin and Ben McKay, for their round-two trip to face last year's grand finalist GWS on June 14.

Daw has played 50 games during a stop-start career which began in 2013.

His best season was 2018 after making a permanent switch to defence, playing 18 games for the Roos and earning 'elite' status from Champion Data's ranking system.

Latest articles

News

Growth predicted for Shepparton in wake of COVID-19

When Professor Shitij Kapur envisions Greater Shepparton after COVID-19, he sees a whole lot of potential. Above all, he predicts a shift of balance in favour of rural and regional areas, which will see towns like Shepparton thrive. The University...

Charmayne Allison
News

Dig deep for FoodShare fundraiser at home

Orders are now being taken for Shepparton FoodShare’s revamped Make A Meal Of June annual fundraiser. Last year’s FoodShare fundraiser at The Woolshed, Emerald Bank, raised a record $100 000 with donations from businesses, individuals...

John Lewis
News

“Disengaged” GSSC students sent to off-site campus

Twenty “disengaged” Greater Shepparton Secondary College students will be sent to an campus at Invergordon separate from the state-of-the-art facility at Shepparton. But executive principal Genevieve Simson insists the Rural Annex, to be managed...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

AFL

AFL bench increase decision looming

AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking says coaches could still get their wish to have interchange bench numbers increased to six players in 2020.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Eagles fit and firing ahead of AFL restart

Superstar West Coast ruckman Nic Naitanui stands to benefit from the AFL’s shorter quarters when the season resumes, while Oscar Allen firms as his partner.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Lions’ Neale off the leash for AFL return

Brisbane Lions ball magnet Lachie Neale is ready to rip into the re-launched AFL season, even if he isn’t a fan of the move to shorter quarters.

AAP Newswire