Dockers' Hogan to enter Qld AFL hub

By AAP Newswire

Jesse Hogan.

Prodigious Fremantle forward Jesse Hogan will fly with his Dockers teammates to their Gold Coast quarantine hub for the AFL season restart.

The former Melbourne spearhead has battled serious injuries and personal issues since joining the Dockers in a high-profile trade at the end of 2018.

Hogan went on indefinite leave from football in January to focus on his mental health.

But Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir says the 25-year-old has returned to the club in good mental and physical shape.

The first-year AFL mentor confirmed Hogan would travel with the Dockers to Queensland ahead of their June 13 clash against Brisbane at the Gabba.

Fremantle will be based in south-east Queensland for at least the first four rounds of the competition resumption due to Western Australia's tight border restrictions.

"He's in a really good frame of mind and I think that's leading to him looking really good on the track," Longmuir told ABC Radio on Saturday.

"He's clearly put in a lot of work over the break with his fitness and running ability.

"The step we need now is turning that running ability into game-like fitness.

"He probably came in for 25 minutes of the main training session (on Friday) and then did an hour off to the side trying to bridge that gap.

"We'll look to get him into some match sim on Monday and keep trying to build him so he's match fit, not just running fit."

Hogan was restricted to 12 appearances last year in his first season at Fremantle after suffering a navicular foot injury that required surgery.

He was also ruled out of the 2019 season opener after missing training following a heavy drinking session.

