Franklin to shrug off setback: Clarkson

By AAP Newswire

Sydney Swans AFL player Lance 'Buddy' Franklin - AAP

Four-time premiership coach Alastair Clarkson insists Lance Franklin's AFL career is far from over despite the former Hawthorn superstar this week suffering another serious injury.

The experienced Sydney forward could miss more than half the season after damaging his right hamstring during training on Wednesday.

Franklin, who turned 33 in January, sat out nine matches in 2019 due to ongoing issues with his left hamstring.

The four-time Coleman medallist is in the seventh season of a monster nine-year, $10 million deal which saw him leave Hawthorn for the Swans at the end of 2013.

But his former coach at the Hawks is confident Franklin will bounce back from his latest setback.

"I wouldn't write him off by any means," Clarkson said.

"(Franklin's) had the best part of 12 months now where it's been tough for him but I know him very well as a person.

"He's made fantastic contributions to both the Hawthorn and Sydney footy clubs. He's a long way from finishing up.

"He's been such a durable bugger for a long, long period of time at both of our clubs.

"He'll be doing it tough at the minute but he'll find a way and play some footy again."

Franklin, an eight-time All-Australian, will not be able to resume running for up to four weeks, with the Swans saying his latest injury is worse than the one he dealt with in 2019.

He needs 56 more goals to join Tony Lockett, Gordon Coventry, Jason Dunstall, Doug Wade and Gary Ablett senior by becoming the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical 1000-goal mark.

