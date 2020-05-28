AAP AFL

Tiger Army stays loyal to AFL power club

By AAP Newswire

Richmond fans stay loyal to club during COVID-19 crisis - AAP

AFL powerhouse Richmond has been buoyed by the loyalty of club members in tough financial circumstances during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like most AFL clubs, the Tigers this month communicated a range of options to their huge membership base, including offering members the right to a full refund.

It comes in a year when supporters are unlikely to attend matches live, at least for the foreseeable future, because of COVID-19 restrictions put in place by state governments.

As of Thursday, the Tigers said "very few" members had requested a full refund and the "vast majority" had committed to retaining their existing memberships.

Richmond supporters have even continued to purchase club memberships in recent weeks - taking the overall tally for 2020 to 97,255.

That number is only slightly down on the Tigers' end-of-year record total of 103,358 members last year.

Richmond chief executive Brendon Gale said supporters' loyalty would help give the club every chance of coming out of the pandemic in a strong position on and off the field.

"The support from our members has been amazing," Gale told AAP.

"They've shown us once again how committed they are to their club.

"They have been the foundation of our recent success and are our greatest opportunity to come out of this period in a position of strength.

"We know that a lot of people are doing it tough right now, so we appreciate their support, and we know they're as excited as us for football to start again."

Richmond's record membership last year was one of the cornerstones in its $4.1 million profit, along with record sponsorship and match attendances.

The Tigers will be aiming for a third premiership in four years when they restart the 2020 season against traditional rivals Collingwood on June 11.

Meanwhile, scans on Thursday confirmed Richmond draftee Noah Cumberland ruptured the ACL in his left knee at training.

The 19-year-old will be sidelined for the rest of 2020.

