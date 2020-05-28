Lions’ Cameron on hunt for fast AFL start

You'll have Brisbane goal machine Charlie Cameron to blame if viral hit Baby Shark gets stuck in your head next month.

The popular children's tune has racked up more than five billion YouTube hits since its 2017 release.

It will get another lease of life from June 13, set to be boomed around the empty Gabba against Fremantle as the Lions star's peculiar choice of song if he kicks a goal.

The initiative of captain Dayne Zorko, the personalised music selections will fill the void left by what became a crucial full house as the Lions rose from 15th to second last season.

All Australian forward Cameron admitted he thrived off crowd interaction, with his motorbike handlebar celebration becoming a trademark of a 57-goal season.

"It was pretty tough in round one at the MCG with no crowds there," he said.

"We've just got to bring that energy ourselves as a team; it will be tough but I'm looking forward to it."

He thinks shorter 16-minute quarters - brought in for round one as the coronavirus pandemic loomed and set to remain this season - will help him though, vowing to embrace what he expects will be a high-octane return.

"I'm happy with it," he said.

"It'll be short and sharp but I don't mind it.

"(It'll increase) the speed of play, a lot of high energy players will be ready to go so it'll be short but sharp when you're out there.

"Teams will want to score quicker, you don't want to be behind chasing ... and I've just got to try and make an impact as soon as I can."

It's been more than two months since the Lions' first round loss to Hawthorn but Cameron says the club's dissection of the defeat is fresh.

"Overuse of handball was a big thing; we look good when we go forward and just get it into our forward line," he said.

"We looked dangerous, but if we just messed with the ball it put us under pressure."