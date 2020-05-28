AAP AFL

Riewoldt floats AFL wing move for Franklin

By AAP Newswire

Former St Kilda champion Nick Riewoldt has suggested a move to the wing could prolong the illustrious AFL career of star Sydney forward Lance Franklin.

The eight-time All-Australian is facing another lengthy stint on the sidelines after suffering a right hamstring injury at Swans training on Wednesday.

Franklin is coming off an injury-riddled 2019, only returning in the final round for his 300th AFL game after a nine-match absence due to ongoing issues with his left hamstring.

Although the 33-year-old is just 56 goals away from becoming the sixth player in VFL/AFL history to reach the magical 1000-goal mark, Riewoldt believes Franklin could be a beneficiary of a change in positions.

In the final years of his storied career with the Saints, Riewoldt shifted from the forward line to a wing with great success.

Former Richmond spearhead Matthew Richardson also enjoyed a late-career renaissance playing further away from goals in 2008.

"There's perhaps responsibility for (Swans coach) John Longmire and the Sydney football club to try and find ways (to help Franklin)," Riewoldt told Fox Footy.

"It is a different game moving up the ground; it's less explosive and you can play at a much lighter weight.

"Instead of lugging around 105 kg you maybe get down to 98 kg and there's less strain on the body.

"I think if (Franklin) can find a purpose in that and find some motivation in: 'Hey, I've been one of the great forwards of all-time, I'm going to do it on the wing now'.

"Maybe that's a good way to refresh him, and at the same time alleviate some of the risk of the soft-tissue injuries he's been having."

Franklin is in the seventh season of a monster nine-year, $10 million deal which saw him leave Hawthorn for the Harbour City at the end of 2013.

