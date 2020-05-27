Swans star Franklin injures hamstring

Lance Franklin's wretched injury run has continued with the AFL superstar hurting his hamstring at Sydney training on Wednesday.

The veteran forward will have a scan on Thursday to determine the extent of the injury, the Swans confirmed.

"He was doing some routine running drills at Lakeside Oval this morning when he experienced pain in his hamstring, which is clearly a concern," Swans football manager Charlie Gardiner said.

"It's a disappointing setback for Lance as he had been progressing well in his preparation for round two."

Franklin had not even rejoined the club's main training group as he was being eased back into drills after a knee arthroscopy in January.

He missed the Swans' opening round win over Adelaide before the season was suspended in March.

Franklin brought up his 300th AFL game in the final round of 2019, after his return from a nine-match absence due to ongoing hamstring issues.

Earlier on Wednesday, ace Swans defender Dane Rampe said the two-month layoff had been beneficial for Franklin.

"We'll be ramping him up... he should be in full training on Friday and then hopefully get a few games in him as soon as possible," Rampe told SEN.

It's another blow for the Swans, who have ruled key tall Sam Reid (calf) out of their clash with Essendon at the SCG on June 14