AAP AFL

Jones bullish on Bennell AFL return

By AAP Newswire

Harley Bennell - AAP

1 of 1

Harley Bennell took a significant step towards a Melbourne debut on Wednesday when he shone in the club's first full-contact session since AFL training restrictions were eased.

Bennell managed just two games in four seasons at Fremantle and has been plagued by ongoing calf issues in recent years, including minor setbacks since the Demons handed him a career lifeline over pre-season.

But the 27-year-old impressed his new teammates with a sharp display at Casey Fields, showcasing his trademark smooth movement and ball use throughout a brutal three-hour training session.

The next two weeks will be important for Bennell if he is to press his case for selection in the round-two meeting with Carlton on June 13.

"We're pretty excited about him," Melbourne midfielder Nathan Jones told reporters after the session.

"He's still got a fair way to go. It's his first main session in a pretty long time and he's got to tick a fair few boxes, but today was a big step forward for him."

Jones said Bennell now had to build consistency in his training and workload.

"You've got to look at it from a wider perspective," Jones said.

"He's missed a lot of footy and he's got to put together a big block of training to ensure that he can last the distance.

"He is a long-term prospect, but the way he is going he's going to be pushing for selection, if not round two then hopefully at some point this season."

As with fringe players around the league, Bennell faces some obstacles to break into the Melbourne side.

AFL-listed players cannot play in second-tier competitions this year and will therefore need to rely on training sessions as a springboard back to senior level.

Bennell has played a total of 83 AFL matches with Gold Coast and Fremantle, but none since 2017.

He joined the Demons in February as a pre-season supplementary selection.

Latest articles

News

No stopping the girl guides!

Despite all the restrictions we are under at the present time, Corowa Girl Guides are continuing to meet and participated in the online ANZAC Day Camp last Friday and Saturday. The girls had many activities related to the armed forces and World War...

Corowa Free Press
News

Nine lot subdivision go-ahead

By Robert Muir A proposed 9 Lot Subdivision to be developed on Lot 60 DP753734 - Kurrajongs, Whitehead Street, Corowa, Lot 2 DP1037767 - Kurrajongs, 91 Almond Lane Corowa and Lot 1 DP1037767 - Kurrajongs, 91 Almond Lane, Corowa on a total of almost...

Corowa Free Press
News

Passing of John Robinson

Life Member of Corowa Rutherglen Football Netball Club and Rennie Football Netball Club John Robinson passed away suddenly, aged 67-years, at home on Saturday, May 16.

Robert Muir

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL Showdown massive, SANFL a bother: Crow

Matt Crouch is thrilled with talk of a round-two AFL Showdown, adding the SA clubs will have to lean on each other in 2020 given they can’t field SANFL teams.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Luke Beveridge says small-sided practice matches or training sessions between clubs would need to happen on AFL game day given cuts to football departments.

AAP Newswire