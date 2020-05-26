AAP AFL

Dons’ output key to Daniher future: Hooker

By AAP Newswire

Essendon's Cale Hooker says improving the Bombers' on-field output is the key to convincing forward Joe Daniher his future lies with them.

Daniher, 26, unsuccessfully sought a trade to Sydney at the end of last season and was limited to just 11 games across 2018 and 2019 due to recurring groin issues.

"We love Joey and we'd just love to see him back playing his best footy, so it's just about him taking his time and putting his plan together and executing it and getting him right when we can," Hooker told reporters.

"The best way we can try and keep him is by playing great footy and showing that we're a great place to be at and that he can have success here.

"But for him I think his focus is getting himself right and that's what everyone's trying to help him with, that's what the club's trying to help him with, that's what he's trying to help himself with.

"I feel for Joey because it's really tough being injured - it's really hard for him because the best way to silence the critics is to be playing good footy."

The Bombers haven't put a return date on Daniher but while his teammates returned to full training on Tuesday he was running laps - something Hooker said had given the playing group a lift.

"He looks lean, he looks like he's leaned up a little bit, and ... when you can actually run and get out there, it always makes you feel better," Hooker said of Daniher.

"So it was great; it lifted the group seeing him running and he looked like he was running quite freely, so hopefully it's a sign of a good progression for him."

Hooker said the season suspension had delivered a personal silver lining, allowing him to recover from a hip issue before Essendon return to action against Sydney in round two.

"It gave me a chance to freshen up and also gave me a chance to do a bit of extra training and get myself right," he said.

"I'm fully training at the moment with the guys and loving being out there."

