Hall of Fame to go ahead, AFL confirms

Seven new members of the Australian Football Hall of Fame will be inducted during TV-only specials across four nights in June.

With the COVID-19 pandemic preventing mass gatherings, the traditional formal gala event won't be possible for some time.

But the AFL still plans to honour the 2020 intake, which will include the elevation of the 29th legend, during a special ceremony at a yet-to-be-determined date.

Fox Footy will screen special interviews and highlights packages to confirm the newest additions from June 1 to 4.

"It is the view of the Hall of Fame selection committee and the AFL Commission that the 2020 inductees should be made public," AFL chairman Richard Goyder said.

"I congratulate in advance our new Hall of Fame members and thank them for their role in establishing our game's foundations.

"In time, each will be formally welcomed to the Hall of Fame in front of their peers but it is appropriate we celebrate them now."

While six names will come as a surprise next month, Brisbane have already confirmed Lions champion Simon Black's inclusion.

After retiring in 2013, the three-time premiership midfielder was set to be included in the Hall of Fame last year, but the ceremony clashed with his appearance on reality TV show Australian Survivor.

"Lots of players say they would be able to reflect more on their careers once it was over and that has been the case for me," Black said last week.

"I've often heard the Hall of Fame is the best night on the footy calendar and maybe that's why.

"You see the names in there and to think you're going to be joining them, it is incredibly humbling.''

Black was part of Brisbane's 'Fab Four' during their fabled premiership three-peat era, winning the Norm Smith Medal for collecting 39 possessions in the Lions' 2003 grand final win against Collingwood.

The Western Australian product played 322 games for Brisbane after being drafted in 1997 and won the 2002 Brownlow Medal.

