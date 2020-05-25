AAP AFL

Port’s Ollie Wines in mix for AFL comeback

By AAP Newswire

Ollie Wines - AAP

Port Adelaide vice-captain Ollie Wines has emerged unscathed from his first contact AFL training session in almost four months since shoulder surgery.

But the Power are yet to contemplate whether Wines, having had surgery after dislocating his shoulder in early February, will be selected when the AFL resumes from June 11.

Wines on Monday resumed contact training with his teammates at Alberton Oval.

"We have still got a few more weeks of training to go but Ollie has got through his first contact session since he did his shoulder, which is fantastic," Port assistant coach Jarrad Schofield told reporters.

"He will progress over the coming weeks like all players. We're not thinking selection at the moment."

Port plan for triple club champion Robbie Gray to be available after breaking a toe last week in a gym mishap when he dropped a weight on his foot.

"He has been off his legs another week," Schofield said.

"He will just do his program. We have still got 19, 20 days before we play so there is time for him to get it right."

The Power will play arch foe Adelaide on June 13 when the season resumes.

"You know it's going to be pretty brutal against your home town rivals," Schofield said.

Both SA clubs then face the prospect of entering hubs on the Gold Coast unless SA health officials alter coronavirus policies in which all people entering the state require a 14-day isolation period.

"If that is for three or four weeks, we're excited about that because we're excited about just getting back into playing football and being around each other," Schofield said.

