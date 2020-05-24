Cats skipper calls for Geelong home games

Geelong captain Joel Selwood has thrown his weight behind the AFL club's push to play their full complement of home matches this season at their Kardinia Park base.

The Cats have long played a number of home games in Melbourne each season, with their highest-drawing fixtures against powerhouse Victorian rivals often taking place at the MCG.

But with the 2020 campaign likely to be played out behind closed doors, key Geelong figures such as president Frank Costa and chief executive Brian Cook have called for the Cats to be granted genuine home matches at the GMHBA Stadium - regardless of the opponent.

It could mean Melbourne-based heavyweights Collingwood and Essendon play matches down the highway for the first time this century.

The AFL will release the first phase of its reworked 2020 fixture-list next week and Selwood sees no reason the Cats should not be allowed to play all their home games in Geelong.

"Every other club should be allowed to hopefully have home games where they want to, too, in the scenario where it doesn't look like we're going to have crowds for a large part of the year," Selwood told ABC radio.

"It's not going to affect anyone apart from broadcasters who have to get ready for the games."

Selwood also urged caution from AFL fans who might expect too much of players on the back of the eight-week shutdown and 'mini pre-season' training period leading up to the June 11 restart.

"If we're to think that in three weeks' time we're going to get a product we were getting last year, then we're going to get a bit angry with where the game is at," Selwood said.

"But there will be a product out there when we do get back playing that will make people happy enough."