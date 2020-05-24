AAP AFL

AFL restart fixture set to be released

By AAP Newswire

Richmond v Collingwood in AFL restart - AAP

1 of 1

AFL fans are expected to be given clarity on the make-up of the 2020 season restart as soon as Monday, with the league poised to announce the first phase of fixtures.

The new schedule of matches will likely be released in four-week blocks, allowing the AFL flexibility to adapt to changing coronavirus restrictions later in the year.

The restart to competition follows weeks of negotiations between the AFL, state governments, health authorities and clubs.

A clash between Victorian heavyweights Collingwood and Richmond is widely tipped to re-open the season on the confirmed restart date of June 11.

The AFL is reportedly considering a meeting of arch rivals Hawthorn and Geelong for the Friday night slot, while a Showdown in South Australia is also on the agenda.

Adelaide and Port Adelaide will likely clash on home soil before relocating to their temporary hub on the Gold Coast to play the rest of their matches in the first block of fixtures.

However, the Crows and the Power are hopeful further relaxation of SA travel restrictions will soon allow them to fly in and out of Adelaide.

West Coast and Fremantle are planning to spend a month in the Gold Coast hub, but there will be no Western Derby in the first block of fixtures.

The Eagles and the Dockers are hopeful they can go head-to-head in Perth later in the season.

It remains to be seen if fans will be allowed in the stands, but a stoush is already brewing over which club will be given derby hosting rights, and therefore handed a sponsorship and revenue boost.

Fremantle president Dale Alcock told ABC radio his club - which is in a more perilous financial position than the Eagles - would be "lobbying hard" for hosting rights.

"In terms of need I think Fremantle could mount a pretty strong case," Alcock said.

"It could be a toss of the coin, who knows. Look, that's one we'll be lobbying hard for."

The AFL will attempt to complete a shortened 153-game season before holding a regulation eight-team finals series, with the grand final likely to be played on October 24.

Latest articles

Machinery & Products

Speedtiller gives fuel for thought when sowing

FOLLOWING THE devastating fires over summer and a long period of drought many dairy farmers are now working towards pasture improvement or establishment, which starts with better soil health and structure. Not often can you buy the one machine that...

Dairy News
Machinery & Products

Faster feeding — and more efficient too with the McIntosh’s Multi 4 Bale Feeder

MCINTOSH’S MULTI 4 Bale Feeder has been in the market for more than five years and is proving itself to be a great purchase by many happy farmers. CLAAS Harvest Centre Echuca’s Brendan Caffery said they were receiving great feedback from...

Dairy News
Machinery & Products

Two-month window for asset write-off

WITH MANY farmers looking to take advantage of the increased instant asset write-off threshold, O’Connors has implemented some key strategies to ensure maximum availability for every farm, regardless of requirement. The farm machinery dealer...

Dairy News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows, Port given AFL training clearance

Adelaide and Port Adelaide have been given special exemptions by the South Australian government to resume full-contact training from Monday.

AAP Newswire