AAP AFL

Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

By AAP Newswire

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says cuts to football department staff make curtain-raisers the only feasible way to give fringe AFL players match practice when football resumes.

AFL players have been barred from participating in second-tier competitions like the VFL this season, making it difficult for those who miss out on selection to push for a spot.

Beveridge said small-sided games or competitive training sessions against opponents on game day shaped as a solution.

"There's a chance there might be some curtain-raiser opportunities against teams that we're playing," Beveridge told reporters.

"It'll have to be that because we haven't got the staff to be at a different venue on separate days, or on the same day, with the financial constraints.

"If we can pull that off then the boys who miss out on a game will grab onto that bone that you throw them.

"Some of those opportunities might look like training with the opposition, which will be interesting ... you'd be able to have some spirit in some 14 v 14 and reduced numbers type competitive games.

"It's not going to be ideal, but I think the players will need it for a period of time. It's just when you get into the back end of the 17 game season, whether it's run its race," Beveridge said.

Increasing the bench from four to six players is another way to include more players on game day.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury said he didn't believe extra bench players were required given the shortened quarters, but the two spots would provide opportunities.

"I understand the call for it if there's not going to be anywhere the rest of your list can play," Pendlebury said.

"You need to keep those guys engaged and you can't just keep training them and flogging them on the training track.

"I don't mind the idea of having six on the bench to filter guys through that are ready to keep them hungry and give them a taste of senior football."

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said it was difficult to know what changes would be made to the game without a fixture.

"Until we're given the fixture we can't make decisions around what even the soft cap's going to look like, how many interchange numbers you can have, how long the quarters would be," he said.

Clarkson said the Hawks were willing to travel whenever and wherever required and expected the first fixture block to land at clubs in the coming days.

"Once we get some clarity around that then we'll have some idea on who our opponents are going to be and what approach we take from there."

Latest articles

Sport

Locals able to return to footy training

Picola & District and Murray League footballers will need to dust off the cobwebs on their footy boots and prepare for a return to training next week.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Crawf craves country footy

AFL legend Shane Crawford is eager for country football to start up again shortly. The 1999 Brownlow Medallist and former Hawthorn superstar still has a strong passion for amateur footy almost 12 years on from his retirement from the AFL. His...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Running for a cause

If you would like to donate to the cause visit https://www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/finleynetballclub

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire