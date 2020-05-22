Curtain-raisers key to AFL match practice

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says cuts to football department staff make curtain-raisers the only feasible way to give fringe AFL players match practice when football resumes.

AFL players have been barred from participating in second-tier competitions like the VFL this season, making it difficult for those who miss out on selection to push for a spot.

Beveridge said small-sided games or competitive training sessions against opponents on game day shaped as a solution.

"There's a chance there might be some curtain-raiser opportunities against teams that we're playing," Beveridge told reporters.

"It'll have to be that because we haven't got the staff to be at a different venue on separate days, or on the same day, with the financial constraints.

"If we can pull that off then the boys who miss out on a game will grab onto that bone that you throw them.

"Some of those opportunities might look like training with the opposition, which will be interesting ... you'd be able to have some spirit in some 14 v 14 and reduced numbers type competitive games.

"It's not going to be ideal, but I think the players will need it for a period of time. It's just when you get into the back end of the 17 game season, whether it's run its race," Beveridge said.

Increasing the bench from four to six players is another way to include more players on game day.

Collingwood captain Scott Pendlebury said he didn't believe extra bench players were required given the shortened quarters, but the two spots would provide opportunities.

"I understand the call for it if there's not going to be anywhere the rest of your list can play," Pendlebury said.

"You need to keep those guys engaged and you can't just keep training them and flogging them on the training track.

"I don't mind the idea of having six on the bench to filter guys through that are ready to keep them hungry and give them a taste of senior football."

Hawthorn coach Alastair Clarkson said it was difficult to know what changes would be made to the game without a fixture.

"Until we're given the fixture we can't make decisions around what even the soft cap's going to look like, how many interchange numbers you can have, how long the quarters would be," he said.

Clarkson said the Hawks were willing to travel whenever and wherever required and expected the first fixture block to land at clubs in the coming days.

"Once we get some clarity around that then we'll have some idea on who our opponents are going to be and what approach we take from there."