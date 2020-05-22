AAP AFL

AFL staff cuts hit Dogs’ Beveridge hard

By AAP Newswire

Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge and Dale Morris - AAP

1 of 1

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has described having to stand down staff, including premiership hero Dale Morris, to slash costs in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as among the most challenging episodes of his life.

The club resumed training this week without development coach Morris and midfield assistants Joel Corey and Jordan Russell, who were all let go following the enforced shutdown of the AFL.

Morris retired last year as one of the club's most revered players, lauded for his grit and determination, including famously playing with a broken back during the Bulldogs' unlikely 2016 finals run.

Beveridge remains hopeful there will be positions for the out-of-work coaches to come back to once league and club finances recover.

"(Morris) has got a really bright future as a coach," Beveridge said.

"It's just the first step on his journey and he's constrained now, he's not able to pursue that here at the moment.

"That's probably one of the top-three most challenging days of my life, last Friday.

"I can only imagine how challenging it was (for) the young men who got that news as well.

"I'd love to think at some point in the future I can go to some of those guys and say 'we've got a position for you if you're willing to take it up', but they may have moved on by then.

"There's obviously a sadness to that and the guilt we all feel, the ones that are still in the program, and still have jobs."

In better news for the Bulldogs, Tom Liberatore is a chance to play in round two, although the club will take a cautious approach given the premiership midfielder's wretched history with knee injuries.

Latest articles

Sport

Locals able to return to footy training

Picola & District and Murray League footballers will need to dust off the cobwebs on their footy boots and prepare for a return to training next week.

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Crawf craves country footy

AFL legend Shane Crawford is eager for country football to start up again shortly. The 1999 Brownlow Medallist and former Hawthorn superstar still has a strong passion for amateur footy almost 12 years on from his retirement from the AFL. His...

Daniel Hughes
Sport

Running for a cause

If you would like to donate to the cause visit https://www. themay50k. org/fundraisers/finleynetballclub

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Geelong fit and firing for AFL restart

Geelong carried multiple underdone players into their round one AFL clash, but will have almost a full squad to choose from once games resume on June 11.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire
AFL

AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stab wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven, who left hospital on Tuesday.

AAP Newswire