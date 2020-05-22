Don’t dwell on AFL concerns: Port captain

Port Adelaide captain Tom Jonas is imploring his teammates not to dwell on concerns about their uncertain AFL season.

Jonas says some Port players are worried about the prospect of entering a Queensland hub when the season resumes from June 11.

"There are some concerns there and we think it's really important to get those out in the open so we can help each other through it," Jonas told reporters on Friday.

"We know it's going to be tough. But at the same time, we have got a job to do and we know it's a great opportunity for us to go away as a group and spend a lot of time together."

Port and the Adelaide Crows were planning to depart on Sunday for a Gold Coast hub where they would train, and then be based, when the season resumes.

But a surprise exemption from SA health authorities permits the Power and Crows to remain in Adelaide until at least the season starts.

SA authorities gave the clubs an exemption from a state protocol which banned contact training until June 8.

But both SA clubs expect to be placed in a Gold Coast hub for the early stages of the season resumption.

"The hubs was a pretty big shock initially and to avoid that at least temporarily is great," Jonas said.

"It's important that we get to play some footy this year and the players are willing to make some sacrfices to do that.

"There's not too much point worrying about it, just go about your daily life, do your training ... when you get the call-up to play or come back to training, then you make the adjustment."