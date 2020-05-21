AAP AFL

AFL’s Cats to address Steven mystery

By AAP Newswire

Jack Steven - AAP

More light will be shed on the mysterious situation surrounding AFL star Jack Steven on Thursday when Geelong coach Chris Scott fronts the media.

Cats midfielder Steven was discharged from hospital on Tuesday, having been admitted with a stab wound over the weekend.

Details are still unclear as to how the 30-year-old ended up with the injury and a police investigation is ongoing.

Both Geelong and the AFL integrity unit are keen to ask their own questions, but will wait until the police process has played out.

The Cats' main priority is Steven's wellbeing, with the club and AFL both keen to put support mechanisms in place.

Scott will hold a press conference on Thursday after welcoming players back to training this week in preparation for the June 11 AFL season restart.

Steven's former St Kilda teammate Jack Billings and coach Brett Ratten are among the well-wishers who have reached out to the 183-game midfielder in recent days.

"I sent Jack a text the other day when I heard, on the Sunday afternoon. He just gave me the 'thumbs up'," Ratten said.

"I just wished him well and hope that he's OK. He's been a great player at our football club and we just wish him a speedy recovery and wish him well."

Geelong football manager Simon Lloyd said on Monday that the club had planned to give Steven some space.

"Hopefully he does have a quick recovery and then we will assess where we go from there," Lloyd said.

Steven came close to AFL retirement last year as he dealt with mental health issues, playing just seven games in 2019.

At the end of last season, he was granted his wish to be traded to Geelong, following four best-and-fairest awards in 11 seasons with St Kilda.

