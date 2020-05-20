AAP AFL

Blank slate for Eagles in new-look AFL

By AAP Newswire

Adam Simpson a press conference. - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast coach Adam Simpson is preparing to restart the AFL season with a blank slate as the premiership hopefuls come to grips with unprecedented challenges.

The Eagles started the year hotly-fancied to win their second flag in three years but the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent hardline response from West Australian health officials have left the club unsure when its next home game will come.

Along with Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide, the Eagles will spend at least four weeks in quarantine on the Gold Coast to resume the season.

The exact time frame will depend on when WA's tight border restrictions are lifted to allow teams to fly into the state without serving a 14-day quarantine period.

Simpson admits he's still figuring out how best to inspire his players on the unique opportunity that awaits amid significant short-term uncertainty.

"I'm working through that - what level do you need to address what's happening, how far do you project," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"Quite often you do these things at the start of pre-season - you sort of project long-term then you get on with business and the week-to-week process.

"We might have to start all of that again.

"Next week we'll get together and I think Monday might be a session where we can actually have a bit of contact and get together as a group, so we'll have a chat then."

The Eagles have so far been restricted to training in small groups without contact but Simpson was pleased with how his charges handled their time away from the club, estimating he had 38 or 39 fit players at his disposal.

They will have five contact sessions before the season resumes on June 11.

"I think it'll be enough," Simpson said.

"The early indication with our group is they're really fit, they've done all the things required and, in essence, done another two months of pre-season, really.

"No one's pulling up sore which tells me that they've done the work."

With coronavirus transmission an ongoing concern despite players being regularly tested, Simpson admitted to some nerves after letting the likes of Tim Kelly, Luke Shuey and Nic Naitanui train together in a star-studded midfield group.

"I think there's always a fear in the back of your mind," he said.

"Fingers crossed nothing untoward happens."

Latest articles

News

Max celebrates with drive-by 18th

Jerilderie’s Max Roe celebrated his 18th birthday with a drive by party on Saturday. More than 100 cars drove past his Jerilderie home with friends, family and community members all getting involved in the party celebrations. Originally planned for...

Daniel Hughes
News

A big step for rural educators

Finley’s Kate Littlejohn is making history for rural secondary school educators. The Finley High School teacher has become the first rural educator to take on the role of HSIE Advisor 7-12 of the Learning and Teaching Directorate for the NSW...

Daniel Hughes
News

Along came Rona

A local competition to name Finley High School’s new born calf has led to the bizarre and timely name, Rona. Born on April 9, 2020, Rona was named in a culmination of 66 suggestions from a FHS Facebook post. FHS agriculture teacher Robyn...

Daniel Hughes

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows, Port given AFL training clearance

Adelaide and Port Adelaide have been given special exemptions by the South Australian government to resume full-contact training from Monday.

AAP Newswire