AAP AFL

Dockers’ Hogan a chance for AFL return

By AAP Newswire

Jesse Hogan. - AAP

1 of 1

Troubled key forward Jesse Hogan is a chance to fly to Queensland with his Fremantle teammates ahead of the AFL season restart.

The former Melbourne spearhead has battled serious injuries and personal issues since joining the Dockers at the end of 2018.

Hogan went on indefinite leave from football in January to focus on his mental health.

But Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir said Hogan had rejoined training this week as the Dockers gear up to base themselves in a Gold Coast quarantine hub for at least four weeks from next month.

"He's a possibility (to go to the Gold Coast), he joined the group this week," Longmuir said.

"It's about integrating him into the club and making sure his physical preparations are right, whenever he joins the team, but to be able to sustain that through the season.

"We forget that Jesse hasn't done a full main training session for almost a year now, given his navicular injury last year.

"There are some physical things that we need to tick off before he's available to play."

Hogan was restricted to 12 appearances last year in his first season at Fremantle after suffering a navicular foot injury that required surgery.

He was also ruled out of the 2019 season opener after missing training following a heavy drinking session.

Hogan's improving health is another positive for the Dockers, who have almost a full squad of players to pick from following the competition shutdown.

Only key defenders Alex Pearce and Joel Hamling, who are recovering from serious ankle injuries, will be unavailable ahead of the June 11 season resumption.

Speedy midfielder Stephen Hill is a week away from full training after injuring his quad during a pre-season game against West Coast in March.

Star veteran David Mundy and St Kilda recruit Blake Acres will be available for selection after injuries forced them out of the round one loss to Essendon.

Latest articles

Shepparton

Shepparton’s restaurants, pubs and cafes mixed about reopening in June

Shepparton’s restaurant, pub and café owners have mixed feelings about the Victorian Government’s plan to relax coronavirus restrictions and allow venues to open for up to 20 dine-in patrons from June 1. Ineka Rowe owns two cafes in...

Madi Chwasta
News

Mooroopna CFA member takes out annual photo competition

They say a picture is worth a thousand words and for the winner of the annual CFA National Volunteer Week photo competition, this striking photograph is just that. Taken during the ferocious Balmattum Hill fire, which tore through the bushland...

Liz Mellino
News

Violet Town couple’s online food network booms amid COVID-19

When Violet Town’s Kirsten Larsen and Serenity Hill launched Open Food Network in 2012, a pandemic wasn’t in their wildest dreams. But now, the online network of farmers, wholesalers and community-run virtual farmers’ markets is keeping farmers afloat and fresh food on local plates.

Charmayne Allison

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows, Port given AFL training clearance

Adelaide and Port Adelaide have been given special exemptions by the South Australian government to resume full-contact training from Monday.

AAP Newswire