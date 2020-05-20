Magpies’ Treloar injures calf at training

AAP AFL
Magpies’ Treloar injures calf at trainingBy AAP Newswire
Adam Treloar's injury woes have continued but Collingwood are hopeful the midfielder will be available for their round two AFL match.
The 27-year-old injured his calf during the Magpies' training session on Monday.
He was taking part in a small group session on the first day AFL's training restrictions were eased since the competition was suspended on March 22.
"Adam was feeling tight and came from the track as a precaution," Collingwood's football manager Geoff Walsh said.
"A scan has confirmed a minor strain that will see Adam's training loads wound back for a week or two."
Treloar missed Collingwood's thumping round one win against Western Bulldogs in March due to a hamstring strain.
The Magpies are expected to relaunch the season against reigning premiers Richmond on June 11, with the AFL to release a mini-fixture in the next week.