Magpies’ Treloar injures calf at training

By AAP Newswire

Collingwood's Adam Treloar - AAP

Adam Treloar's injury woes have continued but Collingwood are hopeful the midfielder will be available for their round two AFL match.

The 27-year-old injured his calf during the Magpies' training session on Monday.

He was taking part in a small group session on the first day AFL's training restrictions were eased since the competition was suspended on March 22.

"Adam was feeling tight and came from the track as a precaution," Collingwood's football manager Geoff Walsh said.

"A scan has confirmed a minor strain that will see Adam's training loads wound back for a week or two."

Treloar missed Collingwood's thumping round one win against Western Bulldogs in March due to a hamstring strain.

The Magpies are expected to relaunch the season against reigning premiers Richmond on June 11, with the AFL to release a mini-fixture in the next week.

