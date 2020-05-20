Port’s Gray breaks toe in gym mishap

Port Adelaide star Robbie Gray has suffered a broken a toe after he dropped a weight in the AFL club's gym.

The triple club champion suffered the injury on Tuesday but isn't in danger of missing the AFL's resumption of competition from June 11.

"Robbie Gray, he's not a great guy in the gym," Power chief executive Keith Thomas told reporters on Wednesday.

"He has dropped a weight on his foot ... how do you drop a weight on your toe?

"Anyway, he will be fine."

Port's vice-captain Ollie Wines, recovering from shoulder surgery, will be in the selection frame for the season resumption.

Seasoned campaigners Hamish Hartlett (thigh) and Brad Ebert (knee) have overcome injuries suffered in Port's round-one win against Gold Coast.