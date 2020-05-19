AFL star Steven discharged from hospital

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven was discharged from hospital on Tuesday after surgery to repair injuries from a stab wound he suffered over the weekend.

Details are still unclear as to how the 30-year-old ended up with the stab wound and a police investigation is ongoing.

Geelong's main priority is Steven's wellbeing, with the club and AFL both keen to put support mechanisms in place.

Former St Kilda teammate Jack Billings is among those to have reached out to Steven since the incident.

"As a friend and as a former teammate, you just think of his health and safety first and foremost and hope he is doing OK," Billings told SEN.

"He has got great support around him.

"He has got an amazing family, great group of mates, many guys we both played with at the club and obviously the support down at the Cats.

"He has got some great support so I hope he can get better and recover fully and play some footy this year."

Steven came close to AFL retirement last year as he dealt with mental health issues, playing just seven games in 2019.

At the end of last season, he was granted his wish to be traded to Geelong, following 183 games and four best-and-fairest awards with St Kilda.