AAP AFL

Lions must not waste AFL home run: Zorko

By AAP Newswire

Dayne Zorko - AAP

1 of 1

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko's physical response to the possibility of resuming the AFL season with a block of games in Queensland said it all.

With Port Adelaide, Adelaide, West Coast and Fremantle to base themselves on the Gold Coast for the early rounds of the rejigged 2020 season at an isolation hub, there's potential the Lions may not have to leave southeast Queensland for several weeks.

Asked if he was excited about that prospect, Zorko crossed his fingers and said if that's how the AFL organise the draw it's an advantage they cannot waste.

"It's on the cards, I've heard that's a possibility but until the AFL comes out and says that we'll just have our fingers crossed, praying," said Zorko after his first training session with his teammates on Monday at the Gabba since the round one loss to Hawthorn at the MCG in March.

"This first part of the season is really important.

"We didn't start the year off well but we've got a great opportunity if it may be that we spend the first six weeks in Queensland, we certainly need to capitalise on that knowing that in the back half of the year we're probably travelling a bit."

Zorko was also dismissive of any suggestion the altered home-and-away campaign due to the COVID-19 crisis undermined the validity of the 2020 season.

He said having to overcome unprecedented challenges would ensure whoever succeeds in 2020 will have earned their accolades.

"If anything it's an even harder premiership to win this year," he said.

"I'm not sure how many competitions in AFL history that for seven weeks at the start of the season you go on holidays and you've got to come back and switch on and get ready to win a premiership cup.

"I'm not sure that's ever happened before, not sure it'll ever happen again. I would say there's even more value on it, in all those awards."

Latest articles

Sport

Barnes keen to bring Girgarre back from drought

Billy Barnes is hoping he can bring Girgarre some success in his first gig as senior coach.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Lindsay Park nabs Flemington treble

Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing stable was in fine form at Flemington on Saturday, bagging three winners in an impressive display. The treble included two horses saluting at big odds, with Divine Caprice ($17.50) and Super Titus ($15.20) upsetting more...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Tat Chat - Merrigum golf club

What a perfect day to escape Dan’s dungeon and hit the golf course as many Merrigum golfers did on Saturday. It was as good a late autumn day as we could hope for to reacquaint ourselves with the course. A great deal of thanks go to those who put in...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Crows breach ‘didn’t help’ AFL: Goyder

AFL chairman Richard Goyder says Adelaide’s training protocol breach didn’t help the AFL’s case for training and travel exemptions in South Australia.

AAP Newswire
AFL

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

AAP Newswire
AFL

All Suns, Lions players to have flu shot

Brisbane captain Dayne Zorko was back at the Gabba on Wednesday as the Lions and Queensland counterparts Gold Coast complied with the ‘no, jab, no play’ policy.

AAP Newswire