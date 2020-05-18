AAP AFL

Suns may yet travel despite AFL hub

By AAP Newswire

Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans expects the Suns and Brisbane to face away games in the opening weeks of the revamped AFL season.

West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will all restart their seasons on the Gold Coast in an isolation hub to overcome the logistical challenges of travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evans, however, doesn't believe that decision means the Suns and Lions will be playing at home for the opening block of games when the competition resumes in June.

Port played the Suns in round one at Metricon Stadium before the AFL was suspended and Evans expects his team to be on the road at least twice during the first six weeks of the resumed season.

"I think we will still travel and so will Brisbane, more likely the West Australian and South Australian sides will play more games in southeast Queensland at the moment," Evans said.

AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld has already indicated the league wants to avoid playing the Derby or Showdown in Queensland, with the hope the fixtures can be played in Western Australia and South Australia respectively later in the season.

Evans indicated he wouldn't be surprised if the Eagles, Dockers, Crows, and Power have a longer than scheduled stay in Queensland.

"The West Australian, South Australian sides may well stay here beyond the first four or five rounds," he said.

"They may well be here for half a season or more."

