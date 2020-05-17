AAP AFL

Cats midfielder Jack Steven in hospital

By AAP Newswire

Jack Steven. - AAP

1 of 1

Geelong midfielder Jack Steven is in hospital after being injured in an incident on Saturday night, the club has confirmed.

"Jack is in hospital and recovering. The club's concern is for Jack's health and well being," a Geelong statement read.

"The matter has been referred to police and until their investigations are completed the club will not be in position to offer further comment."

The 30-year-old was traded to the Cats last October after a decorated 183-game career with St Kilda, where he won four best-and-fairest awards.

Steven didn't play in Geelong's round one loss against GWS in March before the AFL season was suspended.

Latest articles

News

Aged care residents get their coffee fix

There were smiles on the faces of dozens of Mercy Place Ave Maria residents on Thursday afternoon when the Xpresso Mobile Café pulled up at the facility. Staff at the aged care home organised a special treat for their residents after their...

Morgan Dyer
News

Emma Borrman celebrates 100 years

Having celebrated her 100th birthday yesterday, Emma Borrman has lived through World War II, the Depression, and now, a pandemic.

Madi Chwasta
News

Man denied bail over Shepparton cannabis crop house

A man has been denied bail over “serious” charges stemming from an alleged cannabis crop house police found in Shepparton last week.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Payments banned to ensure SANFL survival

SANFL players, coaches and umpires will work without payment in 2020 under a plan designed to ensure the league and its clubs survive the financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

SA AFL clubs denied exemptions: report

Adelaide and Port Adelaide may have to relocate for the AFL season restart after SA health officials reportedly refused to grant travel and training exemptions.

AAP Newswire