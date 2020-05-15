Tigers on hunt for new AFLW coach

Tom Hunter has paid the price for Richmond's winless AFLW debut season, dumped as coach after less than a year at the helm.

The Tigers were one of four expansion teams that entered the women's competition in 2020 and finished bottom of Conference A with a 0-6 record.

They were the only team that failed to win a game before the season was brought to an abrupt halt by the coronavirus outbreak in March.

Hunter will see out his existing contract, but Richmond will look for a new coach to lead them into the 2021 AFLW season.

A club statement said the decision came after "a thorough post-season review of the club's women's football program".

"Building a women's program from the ground up over the past three years has been a significant undertaking and Tom has been an important part of that process," Tigers head of women's football Kate Sheahan said.

"Tom is incredibly professional, hardworking and a wonderful person to have been part of our football club, we wish him all the best for the future."

Hunter joined Richmond in 2016 and spent three years as a coach in the club's VFL and VFLW programs before taking the AFLW reins last June.

"I am grateful for the experience and I know it will hold me in good stead to continue my coaching career," Hunter said.

"I have plans to return to teaching in the interim, with the goal of remaining in football in some capacity in the future."

In other AFLW news, star midfielder Jaimee Lambert was named Collingwood's best-and-fairest player for the second successive year on Friday night.

The 27-year-old All-Australian (91 votes) was a popular winner ahead of Britt Bonnici (63 votes), boom recruit Brianna Davey (45 votes) and much-improved ruck Sharni Layton (38).