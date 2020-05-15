AAP AFL

Families key to securing AFL hub approval

By AAP Newswire

AFL Players' Association boss Paul Marsh - AAP

1 of 1

The AFL's decision to cover the costs of players bring their families into hubs proved "critically important" in convincing Adelaide, Port Adelaide, West Coasts and Fremantle players to temporarily relocate to the Gold Coast to restart the season.

AFL Players' Association chief executive Paul Marsh said it would have been a "significant ask" for players to head into hubs without the option to bring family members along.

"That's where we were two weeks ago where we were genuinely looking at the prospect of all teams being away with no families," Marsh told reporters.

"The players were very clear to us that that was going to be problematic so I'm pleased we've been able to work through that with the AFL.

"It's still not a perfect solution because we've got partners who work and have got kids at school.

"It's not necessarily automatic that you can just relocate but at least the players now have got an option.

"They've got an option to bring their families up, (for) parts of it rather than having to go in at the same time."

Marsh said the AFLPA had also completed another deal with the AFL on player pay, covering the period from June 1-10.

It ensures players will be paid 50 per cent of their original salaries, rather than the 30 per cent they would have received if football did not return.

Meanwhile, Marsh emphasised the AFLPA didn't feel the need to see interchange benches extended to six players.

"There was a lot of talk about that early in the season because we were going to compress the week-to-week fixture," Marsh said.

"Now that it's more like a traditional fixture as we've known it, the need for it is not so much there - particularly with the reduction in the length of each quarter.

"I don't think this is a massive issue from a player's perspective."

Latest articles

Entertainment

‘Frozen’ falls victim to Broadway shutdown

Disney has confirmed that the live stage musical version of its blockbuster 2013 family movie Frozen will not reopen once Broadway resumes in New York.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Wolf of Wall St producer reaches 1MDB deal

One of the producers of The Wolf of Wall Street has reached a settlement with Malaysian prosecutors over money laundering charges linked to the 1MDB scandal.

AAP Newswire
Entertainment

Melissa Etheridge’s son dies at 21

The 21-year-old son of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge has died following a battle with drug addiction.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Payments banned to ensure SANFL survival

SANFL players, coaches and umpires will work without payment in 2020 under a plan designed to ensure the league and its clubs survive the financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Kennett tips AFL to unveil full fixture

The AFL is preparing to release its return-to-play plan and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett expects it will include a full fixture for the reworked 2020 season.

AAP Newswire