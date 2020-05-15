AAP AFL

Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

By AAP Newswire

Craig Vozzo - AAP

1 of 1

West Coast will push for an extended run of home games later in the year as compensation for having to restart the AFL season interstate.

The Eagles are one of four clubs that will move to a temporary base on the Gold Coast in time for the June 11 resumption, along with Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

The four clubs are likely to play at least four rounds of the season in Queensland, with the AFL set to unveil the first block of the reworked fixture within 10 days.

That period could extend to further matches on the east coast if state governments in Western Australia and South Australia maintain their tight border and quarantine controls.

The AFL will roll out the fixture in four or six-week blocks for the rest of the season in order to leave itself flexibility to manipulate the schedule if and when state border restrictions change again.

Premiership fancies West Coast want to make up for playing interstate matches in June and July with a string of home games in Perth once WA's border controls are eased.

"We were all aligned that Gold Coast is the best option for climate and training facilities," Eagles football manager Craig Vozzo said.

"We need to be flexible and are working to get a reasonable run of home games after that."

Under current WA restrictions, West Coast and Fremantle will be able to train with full contact at their home bases from May 25 before moving to the Gold Coast.

In a big win for the players they will be able to take members of their immediate families with them into accommodation at the Royal Pines resort.

"We're building our schedule as we speak," Vozzo said.

"The accommodation facility looks really impressive. It gives us a good opportunity to set up a good base.

"We've had first-class discussions with both Brisbane and Gold Coast.

"We are proud that our players and staff are making a sacrifice for the greater good.

"Our priority is health and well-being and we are confident the players will be able to use the facilities at Royal Pines, rather than a quarantine lockdown situation."

Latest articles

News

Helping each other in time of need

Party Pack + Wrap is helping Bronte’s Gourmet Cafe continue to sell its delicious food and drinks during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying takeaway containers. It is the epitome of a local community supporting each other, which is especially...

Olivia Duffey
News

New arrival

Lola Rose Keane Lola Rose Keane is the name former Deniliquin resident Paddy Keane and his partner Lucy Bee have chosen for their first child. She was born at 1.44am on Wednesday, April 15 at Sunshine Hospital in Melbourne, weighing 2.4kg. Lola is...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

Mathoura Diary: Community says goodbye to Jo

● ● ●

Deniliquin Pastoral Times

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Payments banned to ensure SANFL survival

SANFL players, coaches and umpires will work without payment in 2020 under a plan designed to ensure the league and its clubs survive the financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Kennett tips AFL to unveil full fixture

The AFL is preparing to release its return-to-play plan and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett expects it will include a full fixture for the reworked 2020 season.

AAP Newswire