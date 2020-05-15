Eagles chase AFL fixture compensation

West Coast will push for an extended run of home games later in the year as compensation for having to restart the AFL season interstate.

The Eagles are one of four clubs that will move to a temporary base on the Gold Coast in time for the June 11 resumption, along with Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide.

The four clubs are likely to play at least four rounds of the season in Queensland, with the AFL set to unveil the first block of the reworked fixture within 10 days.

That period could extend to further matches on the east coast if state governments in Western Australia and South Australia maintain their tight border and quarantine controls.

The AFL will roll out the fixture in four or six-week blocks for the rest of the season in order to leave itself flexibility to manipulate the schedule if and when state border restrictions change again.

Premiership fancies West Coast want to make up for playing interstate matches in June and July with a string of home games in Perth once WA's border controls are eased.

"We were all aligned that Gold Coast is the best option for climate and training facilities," Eagles football manager Craig Vozzo said.

"We need to be flexible and are working to get a reasonable run of home games after that."

Under current WA restrictions, West Coast and Fremantle will be able to train with full contact at their home bases from May 25 before moving to the Gold Coast.

In a big win for the players they will be able to take members of their immediate families with them into accommodation at the Royal Pines resort.

"We're building our schedule as we speak," Vozzo said.

"The accommodation facility looks really impressive. It gives us a good opportunity to set up a good base.

"We've had first-class discussions with both Brisbane and Gold Coast.

"We are proud that our players and staff are making a sacrifice for the greater good.

"Our priority is health and well-being and we are confident the players will be able to use the facilities at Royal Pines, rather than a quarantine lockdown situation."