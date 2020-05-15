AAP AFL

Clubs, fans to get AFL restart clarity

By AAP Newswire

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan - AAP

1 of 1

AFL clubs and fans are finally set to be given clarity about the 2020 season relaunch, with chief executive Gillon McLachlan to unveil the league's plans on Friday.

New training time frames and protocols, a return-to-play date and further detail around the first block of fixtures are all likely to be confirmed by the AFL before the weekend.

It follows weeks of negotiations between the league, state governments and health officials around steps towards the return of the AFL season, which was put on hold in March because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Full contact training for all clubs appears likely to recommence on May 25 ahead of the season restart on June 11 or June 18.

The restart date will in part depend on how long clubs believe they need in full training before playing competitive matches.

Some key club figures have estimated teams could be ready to play within a fortnight of resuming full-contact training, while others have said up to three or four four weeks could be required.

A Thursday night fixture between Victorian heavyweight clubs Collingwood and Richmond has been mooted for the season re-opener, and a flexible fixture beyond the first month of the restart will give the AFL the ability to manipulate the schedule if and when state border restrictions change again.

Existing restrictions in Western Australia and South Australia have dictated that West Coast, Fremantle, Adelaide and Port Adelaide will temporarily relocate to Queensland hubs.

SA clubs will need to complete their mini-preseason campaigns in hubs because of their home state's refusal to grant them special training exemptions from current restrictions.

The temporary relocations mean the WA and SA clubs will be at what Port Adelaide chairman David Koch described as a "significant disadvantage".

But with those states' restrictions in place and a desire from the AFL to play the remaining 144 matches as soon as possible, there are few other realistic options available.

West Coast captain Luke Shuey said his club was prepared to do what they had to for the sake of the competition.

"We realise we're going to have to travel at some stage and be away for a certain amount of time," Shuey told Fox Footy on Thursday night.

"Fortunately for us we're used to travelling, albeit not for up to four or five or six weeks.

"But we need to get a season going, not just for us, but for footy fans around the country and give people a show.

"The quicker we can do that, the better off we'll be."

Latest articles

National

Truck company penalised after Vic crash

The Sydney trucking company involved in a crash on Victoria’s Eastern Freeway that killed four police officers has been penalised for safety breaches.

AAP Newswire
National

NSW enjoys first day of eased virus rules

Pubs, clubs, cafes, restaurants, and places of worship are now able to welcome back people inside their doors under an easing of NSW’s COVID-19 restrictions.

AAP Newswire
National

NT lifts more coronavirus restrictions

The Northern Territory will lift a slew of virus restrictions, allowing eateries, some sports, salons, gyms and libraries to operate but with social distancing.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

AFL

Payments banned to ensure SANFL survival

SANFL players, coaches and umpires will work without payment in 2020 under a plan designed to ensure the league and its clubs survive the financial crisis.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Crows players receive suspended AFL ban

The AFL has given 16 Adelaide players suspended one-match bans and stood down assistant coach Ben Hart for six weeks for breaching coronavirus protocols.

AAP Newswire
AFL

Kennett tips AFL to unveil full fixture

The AFL is preparing to release its return-to-play plan and Hawthorn president Jeff Kennett expects it will include a full fixture for the reworked 2020 season.

AAP Newswire