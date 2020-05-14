Date set for WA clubs’ full AFL training

West Coast and Fremantle will be allowed full contact AFL training in Western Australia before relocating to a Queensland-based quarantine hub.

WA Premier Mark McGowan on Thursday confirmed the Eagles and Dockers will be granted access to club gyms from May 18, with full training permitted seven days later.

But McGowan is standing firm on a refusal to grant exemptions for the clubs to fly in and out of the state for games, forcing the teams to temporarily shift their operations in order for the AFL season to resume.

"We have worked overnight and the last couple of days with the clubs so we're going to permit full contact training from the 25th of May," McGowan told reporters.

"As long as the facilities and arrangements are not open to and used by the general public."

While McGowan is not willing to grant border exemptions, he instead continues to push the case for some of Victoria's 10 clubs to relocate to a quarantine hub in WA.

"The two-week quarantine arrangement needs to stay in place, the integrity of the state borders needs to stay," McGowan said.

"It appears to me Victorian clubs aren't willing to leave their comfort zone and come over here to hub in Western Australia, yet they expect our teams to go over there.

"It's a little bit rich and it seems to me they're a little bit pampered and they should be prepared to do the hard yards and go somewhere else."

The Eagles and Dockers have both nominated the Gold Coast as their preferred hub location.